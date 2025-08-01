Mrunal Thakur's Trainer Sends Birthday Wishes As She Boxes Her Way To Fitness

Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur celebrated her 33rd birthday on August 1, and many of her loved ones showered her with love and birthday wishes. Her fitness trainer, Rohit Nair, who also teaches her boxing, shared an adorable post.

In a heartfelt post, the trainer wrote, "Happy birthday @mrunalthakur. U teach me to laugh, I teach u to fight."

In the post, the Son of Sardaar 2 actor laughed her heart out in the first video as the coach showed something hilarious on the phone. In the second clip, Mrunal Thakur is seen boxing and training hard.

The birthday girl has always been a fitness enthusiast. Her social media is filled with photos and videos of her engaging in a strenuous exercise regimen. In an old video, the Hi Nanna star was seen punching and practising with utmost dedication. She captioned the post "Workout ka Panchnama".

Benefits Of Boxing

Boxing is one of the best ways to stay fit. According to a Healthline report, boxing can help you in more ways than one.

Since boxing is a form of high-intensity interval training (HIIT), it may help reduce the risk of developing heart disease.

Boxing can help you decrease body fat and promote overall fitness.

This exercise is a full-body workout. While you punch using the strength of your shoulders, arms, and wrists, you also use your lower limbs and core muscles to throw a punch.

Boxing also involves coordinated footwork, which can help improve balance.

Studies have found that practising punching can help you reduce stress as well.

HIIT exercises, such as boxing, can help reduce your blood pressure levels.

While boxing can help you lose weight and stay fit, it is best to check with your healthcare provider before you include anything in your workout routine.