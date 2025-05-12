This HIIT Workout Is The Secret Behind Malaika Arora's Fitness

Malaika Arora is one of the few celebrities who actually practices what she preaches- staying true to her fitness routine! She often shares a glimpse into her workout routine and inspires her fans to hop on the fitness bandwagon for the sake of their health. Whether it's an early morning session or an intense day at the gym, Malaika never skips a beat when it comes to staying active.

In a latest Instagram post, the model and actor shared a workout regimen that she said will help "Burn fat, build fire."

Malaika Arora Shares HIIT workout

HIIT is a broad term used to define high-intensity interval training, which involves short periods of intense exercise with a short recovery period. Here's a breakdown of Malaika Arora's intense workout sesh:

Jumping jacks: Jumping jacks - a combination of aerobic exercise and resistance work - is an efficient total-body workout. It is an excellent exercise that works on your glutes, quadriceps, and hip flexors. It also helps manage weight, reduce blood pressure, and keep your cholesterol and blood sugar levels in check. All you need to do is begin by standing with your legs straight and arms on the sides. Jump and spread your feet beyond hip-width apart while bringing your arms above your head. Now, jump again and lower your arms and repeat. Malaika recommends doing it for 60 seconds.

This is an easy at-home HIIT workout that can help you burn calories and keep your health in check. However, always check with your healthcare provider before adding any new exercise to your workout regimen.