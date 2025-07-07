Mrunal Thakur Makes A Case For Monochrome Magic In A Black Midi Dress

Mrunal Thakur and her impeccable wardrobe choices have been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Not just do we love the actress for her great performances and film selections, but her fashion sense is bold and beautiful too. For her appearance on Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show, Mrunal chose a simple black midi dress from the clothing brand Gauri & Nainika.

The stylish raw silk number came with a halter-style neckline and thick shoulder straps. The fitted bodice of the dress was slightly ruched in the middle, highlighting the waist. Nipped-in waistline created a flattering silhouette. Moving down, the voluminous skirt had a full, A-line silhouette and hidden side pockets, which add a modern and functional touch to the classic gown.

Styled by Hritika Nair and Keyuri Sangoi, Mrunal Thakur paired her dress with elegant black high-heeled shoes with a pointed toe and ankle straps. With her OOTD stealing the spotlight, the actress opted for minimal accessories. She skipped the necklace and resorted to wearing a pair of circular statement earrings from Diamantina Fine Jewels. A diamond-studded infinity ring sealed her jewellery outing.

Mrunal complemented her date-night outfit with the right makeup. She went with a dewy base that worked like magic on her flawless skin. A flush of peach blush with little contouring defined her features.

She applied a soft shade of nude lipstick that suited the overall aesthetic of the look. Kohl-rimmed eyes, a stroke of classic black eyeliner and faux lashes curled with mascara intensified her gaze. Charcoal-grey eyeshadow took her allure a notch higher.

Mrunal's hair was styled in voluminous, salon-finished waves and was parted to the side, framing her face like a true work of art.

We can't wait to steal more inspiration from Mrunal Thakur's fashion diaries.