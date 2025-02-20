Here Are 5 Fun Things To Do On Your First Visit To Kozhikode

Mrunal Thakur is a big-time travel enthusiast, and her social media is proof. The star loves to explore different places and cultures, and also keeps her fans updated with her travel snippets. Recently, the star went for a work trip in Kozhikode also known as Calicut, in Kerala. Sharing the pictures, the star shared the glimpse of her trip with us. In the pictures, we can see Mrunal enjoying the local dance and food of the state. If, like Mrunal, it's your first time too in Calicut, here are a few fun things to do on your trip there.

1. Visit Kozhikode Beach

Situated on the Malabar coast and surrounded by natural beauty, Kozhikode Beach should be a must-visit in the city. This beach is renowned for the sunset and the famous lighthouse, which is a beautiful sight to witness.

2. Kadalundi Bird Sanctuary

Kadalundi Bird Sanctuary is a perfect tourist spot for Bird watchers and nature lovers just 19 km away from Kozhikode. The bird sanctuary is home to hundreds of species of native birds and over 60 species of migratory birds. Apart from the birds, the century is famous for its seeming beauty and holds a panoramic view of the river and the Arabian Sea.

3. Thusharagiri Fall

Enjoy the breathtaking beauty of Thusharagiri Falls when you pay a visit to Kozhikode. The place has a lovely all-around, and you get plenty of activities to indulge in. From rock climbing to trekking, the place has a variety of things to offer everyone.

4. SM Street

Located in the heart of Calicut, SM Street is a bustling marketplace that is filled with a rich tapestry of culture and commerce. One can explore the vibrant shops and buy souvenirs or other famous things.

5. Tali Temple

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, this holy site draws flocks of visitors only to its beautiful architecture and five different religious ceremonies that are performed every day. One just cannot miss this temple on the visit to Kozhikode.

