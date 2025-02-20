Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani Stun In Beautiful Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Looks For Their <i>Mehendi</i>

Wedding festivities have officially kicked off for Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani.

The couple are dishing out chic style goals, one after the other with their impeccable wedding fashion.

Also Read: Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani Were A Vision In Ivory And Pearls For Their Roka Ceremony

For their Mehendi ceremony, the couple stole hearts in stunning well co-ordinated looks. Their exquisite ensembles were etched with minimal colour palette and sophisticated glam. Bride-to-be Alekha Advani turned to a beautiful pastel pink lehenga from ASAL by Abu Sandeep that came with intricately embroidered fine metallic details that exuded sheer grace and elegance.

Her emerald and diamond jewels were the perfect addition that added all the contrast to her ethereal look. Dewy pink-toned glam with nude lips, wispy lashes and one sided bouncy tresses perfectly completed her look in no time.

Complimenting her, Aadar Jain opted for an ivory silk sherwani from Mard by Abu Sandeep that came with delicate resham hand embroidery in shades of ivory. It was highlighted with gold motifs that simply added a timeless sophistication to his overall attire.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Looked Like The Chicest Cousin Sister Of The Groom In A Printed Anita Dongre Saree