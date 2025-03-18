Aadar Jain On His Marriage With Alekha Advani: "It's Amazing To Marry Your Best Friend"

It all started back in sixth class when Alekha Advani copied Aadar Jain's answer in an exam. Back in time, Alekha and Aadar were bench partners, and now, 20 years later, they are life partners. In an exclusive conversation with Times of India, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani opened up about their relationship, love, and the journey to marriage. Talking about their love story, Aadar said, “She is the first girl I ever liked in my life; she's my first crush.”

The couple who recently got married last month talked about their wedding, to which Aadar said, “The wedding was very fun. It was a little stressful, obviously. But it brought our families closer to one another. We are happy. How the marriage went off because it's so beautiful; it was full of love.” To which Alekha adds, “It was a lot of time, hard work, and effort. It is important for you and your partner to be on the same page because then things happen very seamlessly.”

Calling their marriage a "surreal" experience, Aadar said, “It is amazing because she is my childhood friend. We have grown up together. Our families go back like 45 years. Her dad and my mom have known each other for years. It's amazing that you get to marry your best friend.” To which Alekha added, “It feels like one big sleepover.”

The couple also talked about love and how it happened “very unexpectedly” to them. “Love happened to us very unexpectedly, but most beautifully and organically. We have always known each other. She has always been my go-to person for anything and everything. She knows every little detail about me and my life. Our values, our morals, and the way we look at life all align. I just knew immediately that this was the person I wanted to marry. I want to be with her. We were both single out of long-term relationships, not looking for love, and we just met, and it's so beautiful and organically happened like that. Love happens when you least expect it. We reconnected at a time when we are not looking for love.”

