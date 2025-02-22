Aadar Jain Marries Alekha Advani: Bride Dons Traditional Red Sabyasachi <i>Lehenga</i> And Groom Picks Ivory <i>Sherwani</i>

Actor, Aadar Jain and his fiancé Alekha Advani have tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai on Friday, 21 February 2025 surrounded by their family and friends. The newlywed couple looked nothing short of regal in their wedding ready crimson and ivory ensembles.

Also Read: Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani Stun In Beautiful Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Looks For Their Mehendi

Alekha Advani picked the OG Indian bridal colour, red for her big day and made for the perfect bride. She was dressed in an ethnic masterpiece custom made by the ace designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The lehenga ensemble was laden with intricate zardozi gold embroidery across the half-sleeved velour cropped blouse and had a waterfall style gilded dabka embroidery adorned on its matching red velvet lehenga. It was teamed with not one but two matching crimson organza dupattas worn in a straight palla fashion and like a bridal veil over her head. Alekha accessorised the look with the perfect kundan work and emeralds embellished jewels to contrast and complement her look. Her hair was done up into a sleek centre-parted bun and she went for an understated nude bridal glam moment.

Aadar Jain matched sartorial steps with his newlywed bride wearing an ivory sherwani paired with a matching pleated and pre-stitched dupatta adorned around his shoulders and hands, a pair of classic white straight ethnic trousers, a matching hand tied turban and ivory juttis to lend a monotone effect to the look. He accessorised his look with a multilayered beaded emerald necklace and a statement gold, kundan work and emeralds accessory stitched onto his turban to give him a regal look.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's red and white wedding attires were a match made in fashion heaven.

Also Read: Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani Were A Vision In Ivory And Pearls For Their Roka Ceremony