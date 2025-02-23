Neetu Kapoor In A Radiant Yellow Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Outfit Is Pure Ethnic Perfection

Neetu Kapoor's ethnic style is etched with elegant elements.

Trust her to serve us with the most stunning traditional picks and her latest look is proof enough.

To attend Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding, she looked like the most stylish wedding guest in a beautiful Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla number. She turned to a beautiful yellow embroidered number that was draped in form of a traditional saree.

Neetu picked a radiant yellow drape that came with multicoloured embroidered pattern. She styled the lehenga style saree in a traditional front pallu style and teamed it with a matching blouse. Her signature minimal makeup and open tresses were perfect to complete her look.

Before this, she turned to an ethereal suit set to make heads turn at their Mehendi ceremony. The suit set came with an intricately embroidered pattern. She paired a mid-length kurta with loose straight fit pants and a matching dupatta that was delicately placed on one shoulder.

