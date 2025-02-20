Neetu Kapoor's Beautiful Black And Green Suit Looks Is Pure Ethnic Perfection

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding festivities are nothing short of a fashionable affair.

Recently, it was their Mehendi ceremony and of course it was meant to be high on style.

Wedding guest fashion was at its peak as Neetu Kapoor brought her best style forward. She aced beautiful ethnic style in a suit set that seemed like a perfect pick for the Mehendi ceremony. Etched with the right traditional elements, Neetu's wedding guest style was too good to miss.

She picked a stunning back shot set that came with green and gold contrast. The intricate traditional embroidered pattern added an extra edge to her attire. She paired a mid-length kurta with loose straight fit pants and a matching dupatta that was delicately placed on one shoulder.

Matching statement jewels were a fitting choice to elevate her attire in a balanced way. For makeup, she kept it classic with her signature minimal glam that was topped with wispy lashes and a glossy nude lip. Open tresses were perfect to complete her style

