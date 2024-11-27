Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani Were A Vision In Ivory And Pearls For Their <i>Roka</i> Ceremony

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani have been the talk of the town with their recent roka ceremony. The couple made their relationship official recently. As expected, it was a star-studded affair with Aadar's cousins Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and his aunt Neetu Singh making an appearance among others. But what caught our eyes was the fact that they looked like two peas in a pod for the occasion, wearing matching ivory and pearl ethnic looks.

The groom-to-be Aadar Jain wore an ivory sherwani with intricate botanical embroidery and teamed it with a similar toned kurta under it with a zig-zag horizontal pattern with a button-down closure. To this, he added a pair of silk churidar pajamas to complete his look. Aadar's hair was styled in a combed-back sleek look and he groomed his beard and moustache to the minimum to look dapper.

The bride-to-be Alekha Advani matched steps with Aadar Jain to wear an ivory pre-stitched chiffon saree with a fish-cut skirt that featured a high-waist design along with a draped and knotted detail like the 1980s era actresses such as Sridevi from her dance numbers with Jeetendra. The waist of the garment was laden with layers after layers of dreamy white pearls that added a feminine chic vibe to the look. The palla of the saree originated from the waistline upward and had a voluminous fabric filled with parallel lines of layered pearls that were draped on her left shoulder. Alekha teamed this with a sleeveless corset style ornament blouse that was encrusted with pearls and featured a multiple layers of the beaded pearls around the neckline that double up as her necklace. She accessorised her look with a pair of white pearl bracelets that came with a silver ornamental closure, her engagement solitaire, and a pair of diamond encrusted danglers with a pearl drop detail. Alekha's tresses were styled in a layered salon-style blow-out and was complemented with a nude glam makeup look with a silver smokey eye and a muted caramel lip colour.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's ivory and pearls-coded ensembles were a match made in sartorial heaven.

