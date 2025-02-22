Advertisement

At Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani's Wedding, Karisma Kapoor Drapes An Old Gold Brocade Silk Saree And An Ornate Blouse

Karisma Kapoor serves up regal ethnic vibes like none other in an champagne gold saree and navratna jewels

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
At Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani's Wedding, Karisma Kapoor Drapes An Old Gold Brocade Silk <i>Saree</i> And An Ornate Blouse
Karisma Kapoor serves up regal chic vibes in a champagne gold brocade saree

Karisma Kapoor has been serving up quite a storm of ethnic chic looks one after the other in lieu of her cousin, Aadar Jain's wedding. The Raja Hindustani actress looked like absolute royalty in an archaic gold saree for the nuptials.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor And Karisma Kapoor Are Certified Style Slayers In Fabulous Ethnic Looks

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Karisma Kapoor was wedding ready to perfection dressed in a vintage champagne gold brocade silk saree adorned with a million sequins and intricate gold thread work design across its length and breadth. The 50-year-old actress teamed it with a matching bejewelled half-sleeve blouse adorned with crystal beads in the most beautiful rose gold hue, handwork zardozi embroidery and crystal details that featured a sweetheart neckline and a keyhole backless detail.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/therealkarismakapoor

On the accessories front, Karisma picked a maharani necklace embedded with navratna jewels and pearls, a pair of maximal kundan work studs, stacks of matching meenakari kadas and gold block heels to complete the look.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Karisma's tresses were styled into an intricate side-parted double braided low bun that let her makeup soak in all the limelight. Glam wise she sported a flawless beaming base, defined brows, a wash of foiled chrome eyeshadow on her lids, kohl-line eyes, lots of mascara for dramatic lashes, a wash of blush and highlighter swept across her cheeks and a berry toned lip colour to tie her wedding guest makeup look to perfection.

Karisma Kapoor dug out closet gold draped in an archaic gold saree.

Also Read: Follow Karisma Kapoor's Food Trail To Experience The Best Of NYC's Culinary Delights

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Karisma Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Insta Post, Karisma Kapoor Instagram, Aadar Jain Alekha Advani, Aadar Jain Kapoor Family, Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now