At Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani's Wedding, Karisma Kapoor Drapes An Old Gold Brocade Silk <i>Saree</i> And An Ornate Blouse

Karisma Kapoor has been serving up quite a storm of ethnic chic looks one after the other in lieu of her cousin, Aadar Jain's wedding. The Raja Hindustani actress looked like absolute royalty in an archaic gold saree for the nuptials.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor And Karisma Kapoor Are Certified Style Slayers In Fabulous Ethnic Looks

Karisma Kapoor was wedding ready to perfection dressed in a vintage champagne gold brocade silk saree adorned with a million sequins and intricate gold thread work design across its length and breadth. The 50-year-old actress teamed it with a matching bejewelled half-sleeve blouse adorned with crystal beads in the most beautiful rose gold hue, handwork zardozi embroidery and crystal details that featured a sweetheart neckline and a keyhole backless detail.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/therealkarismakapoor

On the accessories front, Karisma picked a maharani necklace embedded with navratna jewels and pearls, a pair of maximal kundan work studs, stacks of matching meenakari kadas and gold block heels to complete the look.

Karisma's tresses were styled into an intricate side-parted double braided low bun that let her makeup soak in all the limelight. Glam wise she sported a flawless beaming base, defined brows, a wash of foiled chrome eyeshadow on her lids, kohl-line eyes, lots of mascara for dramatic lashes, a wash of blush and highlighter swept across her cheeks and a berry toned lip colour to tie her wedding guest makeup look to perfection.

Karisma Kapoor dug out closet gold draped in an archaic gold saree.

Also Read: Follow Karisma Kapoor's Food Trail To Experience The Best Of NYC's Culinary Delights