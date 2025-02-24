Karisma Kapoor Exudes Glam In An Ivory Coloured <i>Anarkali</i> Suit

Karisma Kapoor is a timeless beauty, and there's no denying it. The 50-year-old actress can ace any fashionable piece with utmost perfection. Be it a wedding look or a red-carpet appearance, her impeccable looks are swoon-worthy. Recently, the star impressed the fashion police with a traditional look that exuded elegance and glam.

As rightly said, better late than never, the star shared her haldi look from cousin Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's Haldi ceremony recently, and all we can see is how beautiful she looked in an ivory-coloured traditional attire. Styled by stylist Ami Patel, Karisma opted for an ivory-coloured kurta set. Her kurta set came with a traditional anarkali kurta featuring a sweetheart neckline that accentuated her curves just fine. Her kurta also had golden embellishments all over it. The intricate detailing and golden accents on the kurta added more elegance to the look. The star paired her look with matching pants and a dupatta that came with a golden border and light embroidery all over it. Keeping up with the colour palette, she accessorised her look with a pair of golden earrings, a golden bracelet, and a matching potli bag.

For her makeup, Karisma kept it glam with a seamless base, an ample amount of highlighter and blush, wispy lashes, kohl-rimmed eyes, brown smokey eyes, neatly done brows, and brown lips. She completed her look by letting her straight hair cascade down the back.

