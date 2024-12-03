Follow Karisma Kapoor's Food Trail To Experience The Best Of NYC's Culinary Delights

From fashion to food, one can always count on Bollywood Karisma Kapoor for some inspiration. The star, who is quite active on her social media, shared a few fun snippets of her time in New York City as she celebrated Thanksgiving there. In the series of pictures, we can see Karisma exploring the streets of NYC while savouring the authentic delicacies. Most of the pictures from her trip featured food and aesthetic cafes that made us crave some fab dishes as well. If, like Karisma Kapoor, you too are searching for an excuse to enjoy a slice of the Big Apple, here's where you should be headed.

1. Ralph's Coffee

Just like Karisma, if you too wish to enjoy a cup of coffee in the extremely cold weather of NYC, then Ralph's Coffee should be your first stop. The cafe represents the timely legacy of the American spirit of the Ralph Lauren brand. One may find this coffee shop at every corner of the city.

2. Torrisi

If you wish to crave some Italian cuisine, then head to Torrisi Bar and Kitchen, just like Karisma. This bar-restaurant is an ode to Little Italy, which takes you through a culinary journey filled with some mouth-watering flavours.

3. Hard Rock Cafe

Located at the heart of Times Square, Hard Rock Cafe is a must-visit when in NYC. From mouth-watering food to delectable cocktails, one will surely enjoy their time here. The awe-inspiring collection of music will add extra fun to your day.

4. Obao

Obao is another one of the best places to dine in NYC. The place is known for its authentic Vietnamese and Asian cuisine and offers an array of delicious dishes. The warm and cosy environment makes this place very welcoming and pleasant.

5. MarieBelle Cacao Bar And Tea Salon

Looking for a compact and aesthetic place to have one of the best coffees? Then head to MarieBelle Cacao Bar and Tea Salon. This is a fusion of classical and modern bars that offers a stress-free time, surrounded by antiques and scents of espresso and chocolate.

