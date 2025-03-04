Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani Channel Summer Style In White And Neon Looks In Maldives

After tying the knot in a dreamy setting, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are jetted off to Maldives.

Their star-studded wedding was indeed the talk of the town and the couple continues to deliver top-notch fashion with their vacay style.

Also Read: Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani Were A Vision In Ivory And Pearls For Their Roka Ceremony

The couple seems to be high on love and style and their Maldives look is proof enough. Amidst the serene background and breathtaking sunset, the couple posts a beautiful picture that just escalated our view. They picked cool, casual fits to look their stylish best.

Aadar Jain opted for a laid-back look with a loose white shirt that seemed like a true vacation wardrobe staple. Alekha Advani matched the breezy aesthetic in a neon fit that added all the pop of colour to their co-ordinated style. Her newly wed glow was perfectly complemented with her neon outfit that featured a corseted bodice and a flattering figure-grazing pattern. Her pearl necklace with a heart pendant was perfect to accessorise the look.

With a fresh glow, pink lips and flushed cheeks, Alesha's makeup game was right on point.

Also Read: Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani Stun In Beautiful Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Looks For Their Mehendi