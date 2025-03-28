Rhea Kapoor's Out-Of-Office Carousel Comes With Breathtaking Views Of The Maldives

Rhea Kapoor has take some much deserved time to unwind and relax on a true blue Maldivian vacation. The celebrity stylist and producer is having the time of her life enjoying the sun, sand and beyond while on a getaway in Maldives at the JOALI Maldives.

Rhea Kapoor is basking under the Maldivian sun while on a quintessential beach holiday amidst the pristine white sand laden beaches and the turquoise blue crystal clear waters. She dropped carousel post on her Instagram handle that gave us a sneak-peek into her dreamy vacation days filled with pool time, delish crabs and croissants for lunch, smiling at the sunlit skies in her pajamas, lounging by the beach in her black swimsuit, strolling towards a dining experience with her her husband, Karan Boolani, relishing a seafood and local cuisine spread for a cozy dinner, and going for short flights to capture the beauty of the island holiday destination from a bird's eye view.

If you are bitten by the travel bug witnessing Rhea Kapoor's vacation days, here's all you need to know about JOALI Maldives the property in which she is spending a nestled and chill time.

JOALI Maldives is a beachfront facing five star accommodation in Raa Atoll area of Muravandhoo Island in the Maldives. The property offers features such as free bikes to explore the resort and the island, swimming pools filled with turquoise waters and fully equipped fitness centre. JOALI Maldives has been delivering commendable hospitality experiences to its guests since November 2021 It is set within a spectacular setting with a full naturally nestled location and is wellbeing first as an island retreat which is a first for the Maldives. It offers the most mouthwatering Maldivian cuisine set within the comfort of its tranquil surroundings.

Rhea Kapoor's tropical holiday vibes are infectious and makes us want to take a flight to the Maldives.

