Sonal Chauhan Channels Summer Style In A Chic White Swimsuit In Maldives

Sonal Chauhan and her beach diaries are a match made in fashion heaven.

Her Maldives vacation is a solid lesson in doing beach fashion right.

After treating us to an array of looks, the actress posted yet another chic style that was meant to be a serve. She ditched flirty bikinis this time to make a stylish, head-turning statement in a chic white swimsuit that came with graphic prints of the front. The scoop neckline and chic pattern summer up stylish summer fashion for us.

Before this, Sonal Chauhan added yet another fabulous look to her Maldives diaries. She picked a green bikini top and paired it with cheetah print pants to make vacation style look fun. A pair of shades and classic cap were all that she needed to complete her look.

Sonal Chauhan made the Maldives view look even more stunning with her impeccable style.