Sonal Chauhan Enjoys Her Holiday In The Maldives In A Bright Swim Set

Trust Sonal Chauhan to inspire your moodboard for summer.

Currently vacationing in Maldives, the actress is delivering chic vacay wardrobe goals one-after-the-other. Her not so basic bikinis have made it to are social feed and well, summer holidays are all that we can wish for.

The actress posted another set of pictures on her Instagram and we are impressed. Sonal seems to be having the best time of her life in Maldives. The actress was seen posing in a chic colourful bikini as she enjoyed breakfast in the pool.

Sonal Chauhan and her impeccable sartorial sensibilities are a match made in the fashion heaven and she continued her chic style streak with her latest look. She opted for a bright tie-dye silhouette that seemed like a fitting choice for her relaxed getaway. She paired the bralette-like bikini top with matching bikini bottoms to complete her look.

Minimal makeup with tinted lips and wet hair perfectly completed her look. She went all out with her tinted metallic shades that simply added an extra edge to her overall look.

