Sonal Chauhan Looks All Set For A Stylish Summer With Her Beach Look In Maldives

Sonal Chauhan and her stylish beach diaries are a match made in fashion heaven.

When not twirling and swirling in ethereal ethnic looks, the actress makes sure to impress her with her impeccable beach fits.

Also Read: Sonal Chauhan Takes Her Exquisite 2023 Beach Style Speeding Into 2024

Once again, the actress is back at making heads most fabulously with her latest look. Currently having the best time in Maldives, Sonal Chauhan continues to impress with her vacation wardrobe. She matched the Maldives aesthetic in a chic look that truly needs to be bookmarked for every getaway.

She experienced the "unmatchable magic" of Maldives most stunningly in a printed bikini. She picked a white and black classic printed bikini top that came with string details and a plunging neckline. She added an edge to her look by pairing it up with a brown, see-through cover-up brown pants. Black shades were a classic choice to round off her look.

For makeup, she kept it simple with a fresh glowing face teamed with matte pink lips and wispy lashes. Open tresses and her hat were a fitting choice to complete her attire.

Also Read: "Life Lately" Saw Sonal Chauhan In White Bralette And Denim Shorts With A Tie-Dye Cape