Katrina Kaif Is Now Global Ambassador For Visit Maldives. Details Here

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Katrina Kaif has been named global brand ambassador for Visit Maldives. The appointment was announced by the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation. Visit Maldives has been the world's leading destination for five consecutive years.

Actor Katrina Kaif has been appointed as the global brand ambassador for Visit Maldives. The announcement was made by the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) recently.

Mr Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO and MD of Visit Maldives, said in a statement, "We are thrilled to welcome Katrina as our Global Brand Ambassador. Her vibrant personality and strong connection with audiences worldwide make her a perfect representative for the Sunny Side of Life, the World's Leading Destination for the past 5 consecutive years, especially as we start our Summer Sale push in key markets around the world."

Kaif's appointment as the global brand ambassador came closely after the launch of the Summer Sale, aimed at encouraging more travelers to discover the breathtaking natural beauty, vibrant marine life, and exclusive luxurious experiences that the Maldives offers.

Speaking about her new role as the Sunny Side of Life's Global Brand Ambassador, Katrina said, “The Maldives represents the pinnacle of luxury and natural beauty - a place where elegance meets tranquillity. I'm honoured to be chosen as the face of the Sunny Side of Life. This collaboration is about bringing the finest travel experiences to global audiences, and I'm excited to help people around the world discover the unique charm and world-class offerings of this extraordinary destination.”