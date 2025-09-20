Katrina Kaif Reveals Her Morning Routine That Helps Her Get A Natural Glow

When it comes to beauty, Katrina Kaif just knows how things work. A firm believer in skincare being an important part of any beauty regime, the actor has shared her skincare secrets that help her maintain her beautiful skin.

Katrina Kaif's Skincare Regimen

The first step in the 42-year-old actor's skincare routine is following a morning routine that helps her achieve a natural glow.

In a YouTube Short shared by Femina India in November 2024, the Kay Beauty founder reveals that she begins her mornings with a boost of hydration, preferably "something warm like ginger or lemon in hot water."

"First part of my beauty regime when I wake up is always drinking at least two to three glasses of something warm. Whether it's ginger in hot water or sometimes lemon and hot water – but that's something I always do religiously," she continued.

According to a study published in Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity, ginger contains antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-infection properties, which can help promote healthy ageing. It has also been found that drinking lemon water can help improve skin texture and protect it from oxidative stress. Lemon water is also believed to promote hydration, which can help improve skin elasticity and health.

Katrina Kaif also incorporates some light exercises like stretching or relaxing yoga movements into her morning routine. She shared, "I try to always start my day with a little bit of stretching and movement, very simple, basic yoga movements and then get into my day."

A study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology found that exercise can help you manage skin ageing, skin cancer, and psoriasis (an autoimmune skin condition that causes red, scaly, and itchy patches).