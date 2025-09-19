Vaani Kapoor Reveals Skincare And Haircare Hacks That Are "Minimal" Yet Effective

From Shuddh Desi Romance to Khel Khel Mein, actor Vaani Kapoor has not only displayed good acting skills but also looked amazing on screen, and a lot of it has to do with the beautiful skin and hair that she has. While there are many people who help her maintain her skin and hair, Vaani also follows some simple beauty rituals that help her maintain them properly.

Vaani Kapoor's Skincare Routine

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vaani revealed that she sticks to doing the bare minimum when it comes to skincare. "I believe in following a minimal skincare routine. I don't believe in overloading my skin with too many products. For hair, I follow a diligent routine and simple ritual," she shared.

She believes that people should avoid sleeping with makeup on as it may "result in acne, pimples, and zits. So, it's advisable to always remove your makeup with a good cleanser or makeup remover before hitting the bed."

Vaani Kapoor's Haircare Routine

If you are in awe of her beautiful hair and how she maintains it, fret not! The Befikre actor has also shared her haircare secrets.

Believe it or not, Vaani's go-to haircare hack and routine is hair oil. "Hair oil these days has become very underrated! I apply hair oil once a fortnight and wash it the next day. I believe that a good hair oil not only helps to upkeep your scalp but also nourishes it well, strengthening the roots," Vaani revealed.

Mind The Diet

She also added that almost anything found on the kitchen shelves can be used for hair. Vaani shared that she includes "raw eggs or avocado" in her haircare routine to make sure her hair gets the protein it needs and looks healthy and shiny.

While the actor swears by these remedies and hacks, she also emphasised that one should follow a healthy diet when it comes to maintaining skin and hair health. "I believe it all depends on your diet, the amount of nutrition you give to your skin. Eat a protein- and fibre-rich diet for hair that flaunts and skin that glows. Keep a check on your sleep and take proper, adequate rest."

While the remedies and hacks shared by the actor may work, it's best to check with your dermatologist before including any of these hacks in your routine.