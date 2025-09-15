Why More Women Are Choosing To Get Pregnant Later In Life

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are set to embrace parenthood, with sources confirming to NDTV that the couple is expecting their first child, due in October or November. While the couple has stayed away from making an official announcement, Katrina has chosen to keep a low profile. She is expected to take a long maternity break after the baby's arrival. Her decision reflects a growing trend among women in urban India who are choosing to have children later in life.

In recent years, late pregnancies have become increasingly common, with many women prioritising education, career, and financial independence before stepping into motherhood. Deepika Padukone, for instance, welcomed her daughter on September 8, 2024, at the age of 38, joining a list of public figures who are embracing motherhood later in life.

Risks Associated With Late Pregnancies

While social acceptance and medical advancements have supported this shift, doctors caution that age does bring certain health challenges. Fertility rates decline naturally with age, making conception more difficult, while the risks of complications rise.

"Women today are more informed and independent in making decisions about family planning. Delaying childbirth into the mid-30s or 40s is no longer unusual," said Dr. Usha Priyambada, Sr Consultant-Obstetrics-Gynaecology & Robotic Surgery, Asian Hospital, to NDTV.

"However, we must acknowledge the medical implications and ensure that women receive the right guidance and support," she added.

Health Planning And Medical Guidance

Doctors stress the importance of proactive health care when planning pregnancies later in life. Regular screenings, preconception counselling, and lifestyle modifications become crucial to ensure both maternal and foetal health.

"With proper medical care, many women in their late 30s and 40s have healthy pregnancies and babies," explained Dr. Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynaecologist and IVF Expert at Nurture, while speaking to NDTV.

"The key is to plan well, be aware of potential challenges, and work closely with healthcare providers. Advances in assisted reproductive technologies, such as IVF and egg freezing, have also given women more flexibility in family planning," she added.

Despite the risks, doctors highlight the positives of late motherhood. Women who become mothers later in life are often more financially stable, emotionally prepared, and ready to dedicate themselves fully to raising a child. The decision, experts note, should always balance personal readiness with medical advice.

As Katrina Kaif prepares to welcome her first child, her journey mirrors a larger cultural shift where late motherhood is not just accepted but increasingly celebrated. With the right medical support and lifestyle care, women today are proving that motherhood in the late 30s and 40s can be both fulfilling and safe.