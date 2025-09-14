Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Step Out For A Dinner Date In New Luxury Hummer EV 3X. See Pics

The image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stepped out for a dinner outing on Saturday evening. The couple was photographed on their way to a Mumbai restaurant.
What's Happening
- Several photos of the duo arriving in Ranveer's Hummer EV 3X have been doing the rounds on the Internet.
- The luxury car is estimated to cost around Rs 4.57 crore. Ranveer, who turned 40 on July 6, had purchased the luxury vehicle as a birthday gift to himself.
- A selfie of the couple with a chef from a Mumbai restaurant also surfaced online.
- The head chef of Banng Mumbai shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, "Look who made it to @banng.mumbai."
- For the evening, Ranveer wore a white shirt, while Deepika opted for a white shirt paired with a black blazer.
Background
On the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Atlee's sci-fi project with Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22 x A6. Ranveer, meanwhile, is preparing for Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar.
The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 5.