Advertisement

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Step Out For A Dinner Date In New Luxury Hummer EV 3X. See Pics

The luxury car is estimated to cost around Rs 4.57 crore

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Step Out For A Dinner Date In New Luxury Hummer EV 3X. See Pics
The image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stepped out for a dinner outing on Saturday evening. The couple was photographed on their way to a Mumbai restaurant.

What's Happening

  • Several photos of the duo arriving in Ranveer's Hummer EV 3X have been doing the rounds on the Internet.
  • The luxury car is estimated to cost around Rs 4.57 crore. Ranveer, who turned 40 on July 6, had purchased the luxury vehicle as a birthday gift to himself.
  • A selfie of the couple with a chef from a Mumbai restaurant also surfaced online. 
  • The head chef of Banng Mumbai shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, "Look who made it to @banng.mumbai." 
  • For the evening, Ranveer wore a white shirt, while Deepika opted for a white shirt paired with a black blazer.

Background

On the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Atlee's sci-fi project with Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22 x A6. Ranveer, meanwhile, is preparing for Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. 

The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 5.

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com