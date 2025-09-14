Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Step Out For A Dinner Date In New Luxury Hummer EV 3X. See Pics

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stepped out for a dinner outing on Saturday evening. The couple was photographed on their way to a Mumbai restaurant.

What's Happening

Several photos of the duo arriving in Ranveer's Hummer EV 3X have been doing the rounds on the Internet.

The luxury car is estimated to cost around Rs 4.57 crore. Ranveer, who turned 40 on July 6, had purchased the luxury vehicle as a birthday gift to himself.

A selfie of the couple with a chef from a Mumbai restaurant also surfaced online.

The head chef of Banng Mumbai shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, "Look who made it to @banng.mumbai."

For the evening, Ranveer wore a white shirt, while Deepika opted for a white shirt paired with a black blazer.

Background

On the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Atlee's sci-fi project with Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22 x A6. Ranveer, meanwhile, is preparing for Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar.

The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 5.