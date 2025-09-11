Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty Becomes First Indian Beauty Brand To Be Launched At Britain's Space NK

Actress Katrina Kaif's beauty label Kay Beauty has just landed in the UK, marking a milestone moment both for the brand and for Space NK, which is hosting the launch. This is the first time the British luxury beauty retailer is carrying an Indian-founded brand, and the debut has been framed as a step forward in representation for the UK's diverse beauty community.

Post launch, Katrina took to Instagram to share this news. "This has been a long time in the making and is something we've poured so much passion into. Kay Beauty started as a dream to nurture a community where individuality, beauty, and all its diversity are celebrated. For us, makeup is a way to experiment, express, and have fun with colours. It's been an incredible journey so far, and we cannot wait for you to try Kay Beauty and make it a part of your everyday routine," she shares on Instagram.

Where To Buy

The range is being introduced through Space NK's UK website and in select stores across the country. Space NK has set up a dedicated brand page for Kay Beauty, while in-store displays and rollouts have been tracked from the first week of September. Shoppers can also check the store locator to find nearby outlets carrying the line.

What's Launched

About 197 products form the curated edit for the UK, covering complexion, lips, and eyes. Hero items include the Hydrating Foundation in around 20 shades, Hydra Creme Lipstick with hyaluronic acid and Moroccan oil, Velvet Creme Blush with a cream-to-powder finish, and the 24HR kajal ranges. The EyeKanvas palettes, already popular in India, are also part of the launch.

Cost

Space NK has flagged "accessible price points" for Kay Beauty in the UK. Lipsticks are priced at £14 (Rs 1,670), kohls from £6 (Rs 715), and foundation at £16, with entry prices starting at £6 across the lineup. This places the brand in a sweet spot between affordability and premium positioning. In India, Kay beauty products ranges in a similar position with lipsticks starting from Rs 700 and kohls starting from Rs 315.

Why It Matters

This launch marks Space NK's first Indian-founded brand on its shelves. Editorial coverage in the UK has highlighted it as a step forward in representation, particularly for olive and brown skin tones that Kay Beauty shades are designed to cater to. The brand also carries its "Makeup That Kares" philosophy of performance with care-driven ingredients like ceramides and chamomile.

Further Expansion Plans

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the parent company of Nykaa, which backs Kay Beauty, has confirmed the UK rollout spans around 13 stores plus online availability.

According to Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, Managing Director & CEO of Nykaa, the omnichannel retailer has made several strategic investments in innovation, technology and customer experience for Kay Beauty in FY2025 to "shape the next phase of growth".

"AI, personalisation and virtual try-ons have been some of the crucial drivers of growth for the company," Falguni mentioned in Nykaa's annual report. Additionally, Nykaa's focus on advertising and marketing, and expanding its influencer network has helped boost its customer base, net revenue, as well as EBITDA, she noted in a media statement.

Previously, Kay Beauty was launched in Dubai in May 2024.