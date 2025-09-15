The Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Relationship Timeline, From Hush-Hush Dating To Pregnancy

Bollywood star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child. While the couple has not made any announcement yet, sources confirmed to NDTV that the duo is set to embrace parenthood soon.

Despite months of speculation, the couple has remained tight-lipped about the pregnancy. Katrina Kaif has been keeping a low profile lately and is expected to take a long maternity break after the baby's arrival.

As Katrina Kaif, 42, and Vicky Kaushal, 37, prepare to enter a new phase of their life, let's take a look back at their journey as a couple

Koffee With Karan appearances

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan 6 in 2018, Katrina Kaif said that she would "look good with Vicky Kaushal on screen". When Karan Johar relayed Katrina's comment to Vicky on a later episode, the actor asked, "Really?" and pretended to faint.

First Meeting

The couple reportedly first met at a party at Zoya Akhtar's house in 2019. They also interacted at the Screen Awards when Vicky went on stage with Katrina and jokingly proposed to her. During a backstage meeting, they formally introduced themselves.

When Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Interviewed Each Other

In 2019, Film Companion's TapeCast, a series where film celebrities interviewed each other about films, brought Katrina and Vicky together for the first time on screen.

Introducing themselves on camera, Katrina said, "This is a great place to meet each other". To which Vicky said, "Exactly what I was going to say. This is the first time we're going to sit across each other and talk about each other's lives. It's going to be recorded."

Dating

Rumours about their relationship started doing the rounds in late 2019 after they were spotted together at Sonam Kapoor's Diwali party.

Social Media PDA

The couple kept their relationship low-key on social media, but a subtle moment caught fans' attention when Katrina posted a photo on her Instagram story. In the picture, she was seen leaning onto someone wearing a mustard T-shirt.

Fans were quick to spot that Vicky Kaushal owns a similar T-shirt. During the COVID-19 lockdown, the actor was also spotted visiting Katrina's home, further fuelling romance rumours.

Wedding

On December 9, 2021, the couple officially announced their wedding by posting their wedding photos on social media. They got married in a private, three-day ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

Married life

Since their wedding, the couple has occasionally shared photos of special moments on social media.

They have continued to express their mutual respect and support for each other in interviews and through posts celebrating birthdays and anniversaries.

