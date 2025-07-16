To Birthday Girl Katrina Kaif, 42 Today, Love From Husband Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal wished his wife Katrina Kaif on her 42nd birthday with a bunch of cosy pictures. He simply wrote in the caption, "Hello Birthday Girl! I love U."

In the first picture, Katrina is seen making a goofy face.

In the second, Katrina is seen clicking a selfie while Vicky plants a kiss on her cheeks.

Vicky shared two pictures from their vacation. In one, Katrina looks gorgeous as ever on a beach. In another, the power couple is seen snuggled together in a forest.

Vicky's wish won the Internet's hearts.

A social media user wrote, "Uffff....the caption and the song as beautiful as the person in the post and the one posting it."

Another comment read, "This carousel needs 20 pics, 4 are too less for us, we want more of this love."

Vicky-Katrina's Love Story

A couple of months ago, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal set couple goals at filmmaker Karishma Kohli and actor Mikhail Yawalkar's wedding. Karishma Kohli happens to be Katrina's best friend. What caught the Internet's attention was Katrina Kaif's mehendi. She got mehendi, which read VK (initials of Vicky Kaushal's name) on her right arm.

The wedding celebrations were attended by Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari, Isabelle Kaif, Mini Mathur, and Kabir Khan. In one of the pictures, Katrina can be seen giving a tight hug to the bride. In another click, Vicky can be seen dancing with Karishma. For the occasion, Katrina wore an off-shoulder pink gown, accessorised with a big flower motif on one shoulder.

In one click, Vicky and Katrina are posing for a picture-perfect shot. In another, they are seen smiling their heart out.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in 2021 in an intimate ceremony at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Vicky Kaushal made Katrina Kaif's 42nd birthday special with a simple wish, "I love you."