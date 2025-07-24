10 Years Of <i>Masaan</i>: Vicky Kaushal Recalls Fond Memories Of His Debut Film, Says "Feels Like Yesterday"

Vicky Kaushal took to social media to celebrate 10 years of his debut film, Masaan.

The Sanju actor shared heartfelt memories from the project that marked a turning point in his career. He took to Instagram to share a carousel of throwback pictures from Masaan with the cast and crew.

He captioned it, "Feels like yesterday."

The opening frame of the carousel had a text message which read, "It's been a decade. So much to learn, so much to grow....thank you for everything. Musafir hai hum bhi, musafir ho tum bhi. Kisi modh pe phir mulaakat hogi."

The 2015 drama marked the acting debut of Vicky Kaushal and the directorial debut of Neeraj Ghaywan. The film also starred Richa Chadda in the lead role. The movie was showcased in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won two awards.

It was later screened at the first New York Dalit Film and Cultural Festival, along with films like Pariyerum Perumal, Kaala, and Fandry. Since its release, the film has gained cult status and continues to be celebrated for its powerful storytelling.

The story of Masaan revolved around four individuals in Varanasi, each dealing with their own struggles related to love, grief, and social pressures. It followed a low-caste boy in love with an upper-caste girl, a daughter dealing with guilt after a tragic encounter, a father facing moral challenges, and a child longing for a family. Their lives came together along the ghats of the Ganges, as they all tried to break free from the restrictions of their small-town society.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's most recent appearance was in the historical drama Chhaava, where he portrayed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The action drama also featured Ashutosh Rana, Akshaye Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Diana Penty, among others. The movie was released on February 14, 2025 and went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year, as well as the top-grossing Hindi film of 2025.

