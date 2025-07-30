Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Head To Alibaug, Viral Video Sparks Pregnancy Rumours

After Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021, several reports insinuating that the actress might be pregnant had surfaced online. However, the couple has mostly chosen to remain silent on the topic.

Now another video has gone viral online where the couple was reportedly taking a ferry from Mumbai to Alibaug. They are off to their post-birthday celebrations.

However, it was Katrina's oversized white shirt that caught the attention of the Internet, and soon there were speculations that she might be pregnant.

How Fans Reacted

Fans were elated for the couple as the rumours continued to float online.

One Internet user commented, "Kat looks pregnant...fingers crossed."

While someone else mentioned, "Swami, please bless them with twins."

Another fan commented, "I pray for good news for them. Her oversized clothes, she looks different, and her walking."

Parenthood loading? Katrina's comfy outfit during latest outing with Vicky reignites pregnancy buzz 🥹#katrinakaif #vickykaushal pic.twitter.com/paijVrs3Ih — Glamour Alert (@realglamalert) July 30, 2025

How Vicky Kaushal Reacted To Pregnancy Rumours Earlier

Back during the trailer launch of Bad Newz, Vicky Kaushal was questioned about the ongoing pregnancy buzz around Katrina Kaif.

Vicky had said, "As far as the good news is concerned (the couple being pregnant), we will be very happy to share it with you, but for now, there is no truth to the speculations. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega toh hum aapke saath zarur share karenge (Till then enjoy the film, Bad Newz, and when we are ready with the good news, we will share with you)."

In A Nutshell

Vicky Kaushal, who turned 37 on May 16, 2025 and Katrina Kaif, who turned 42 on July 16, 2025, are off to Alibaug for their post-birthday celebrations. However, a video has gone viral online, where the couple was seen taking a ferry, and Katrina Kaif's oversized shirt sparked pregnancy buzz.