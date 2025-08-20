An SRK Fan Disguises Himself As Delivery Boy To Enter Mannat. Guard's Boss Reply Goes Viral

How far will an SRK fan go to meet the superstar? Content creator Shubham Prajapat's latest video - which created a buzz on social media - will make you ask this. The video shows Prajapat disguising himself as a delivery boy to enter the Mannat.

The video begins with Prajapat waiting outside Mannat with a Zomato delivery bag, wanting to meet the star. He orders two cold coffees and heads towards the main gate, where the security stops him and asks him to enter by using the back gate.

When Prajapat reached the back gate, the security stops him again.

When he tries to convince the guard, the security doesn't fall into his trap. Instead he is asked to call the person who placed the order in the first place. When he fails to do so, the security guard tells him, "Ek phone karega toh poora coffee wala nachega uske saamne" (If Shah Rukh Khan makes a call, the coffee maker himself will dance in front of him),

Sharing the video, Prajapat wrote, "Food Delivery in SRK House."

The video went viral in no time and drew diverse comments.

Praising the boss reply of a security guard, a fan wrote, "Guard ka reply."

Another fan wrote, "Your content is so funny."

Another fan wrote, "Pooja dadlani likhna next time."

Another fan wrote, "Security guard ne puri video ka limelight le lia... pura coffee wala nachega."

Shah Rukh Khan always loves to interact with fans. On special occasions, he waves to fans from his balcony with son AbRam by his side. If he's not making appearances in public, he will light up your X with his wittiest observations during fan interaction.