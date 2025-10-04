PhysicsWallah's Alakh Pandey Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan, Wealth Soars 223%

Alakh Pandey, founder of the edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah, is making headlines after appearing on the Hurun India Rich List 2025. His wealth surged an impressive 223% to Rs 14,510 crore, surpassing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whose net worth rose to Rs 12,490 crore this year.

PhysicsWallah's Growth Story

PhysicsWallah's has also recorded significant gains from rapid growth. The company reduced its net losses sharply to Rs 243 crore in FY25 from Rs 1,131 crore in the previous year, while revenue increased to Rs 2,886 crore from Rs 1,940 crore, reflecting robust expansion and a strong market presence.

Shah Rukh Khan Enters the Billionaire Club

Shah Rukh Khan entered the billionaire club for the first time, recording a 71% increase in wealth compared to 2024. His financial growth was driven by Red Chillies Entertainment, co-owned with his wife Gauri Khan, which reported a net profit of Rs 85 crore in FY23. Additionally, his blockbuster film Jawan grossed Rs 640.25 crore domestically and Rs 1,160 crore worldwide, further boosting his overall wealth.

PhysicsWallah's IPO Plans

Amid its financial success, PhysicsWallah has filed updated documents with SEBI for a Rs 3,820 crore initial public offering (IPO). The offering includes a fresh issuance of Rs 3,100 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) worth Rs 720 crore. Promoters Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari plan to sell shares worth Rs 360 crore through the OFS.



Supported by investors such as Hornbill, WestBridge Capital, and GSV Ventures, PhysicsWallah had earlier chosen a confidential pre-filing route and secured SEBI approval. Major banks including Kotak Mahindra Capital, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, JP Morgan India, and Axis Capital have been appointed to manage the offering.

From YouTube Educator to Unicorn Founder

Alakh Pandey began teaching on YouTube in 2016 after leaving Harcourt Butler Technical University. Today, he stands as one of India's fastest-growing entrepreneurs. His journey from online educator to the founder of a billion-dollar edtech company underscores the transformative impact of talent, perseverance, and innovation in the modern knowledge-driven economy.