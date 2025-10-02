"It Was Very Unprofessional": Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Reveal Producer's Arrest Disrupted <i>Devdas</i> Shoot, Led To Payment Issues

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2002 magnum opus Devdas is widely regarded as one of Bollywood's most visually opulent films. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff, the film retold the tragic love story of Devdas and Paro, originally penned by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. While the film was celebrated for its grandeur, elaborate sets, and intricate costumes, the journey behind the scenes was far from smooth, as designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla recently revealed.

A Challenging Production

Speaking on the Namrata Zakaria Show on YouTube, the veteran designers reflected on their early days in the industry and the hurdles they faced while working on Devdas. Abu Jani admitted, "When I started working in the industry, it was very unprofessional. Payments were late; the schedules were horrible. The hero was the central character, and you had to be ready with the costume for the next sequence the moment they were done shooting. It got much better with time, but still, working on Devdas was a nightmare."

Sandeep Khosla echoed the sentiment while praising Bhansali's creative vision. "For me, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a genius. The beauty is that he gave me and Abu the utmost respect, and he gave us a free hand to create whatever we wanted for Madhuri, Jackie and Shah Rukh," he said.

Producer's Arrest Caused Major Issues

The designers also opened up about how producer Bharat Shah's arrest in 2001 complicated matters during production.

Shah's alleged links to the underworld led to legal troubles that impacted the film's financing. Sandeep explained, "As a result of what happened, it was a nightmare getting the money for our work. We were still in the middle of creating some garments; for example, the 'Dola Re' sequence was shot much later. Abu created that sketch, and some beautiful chicken outfits were done at the last minute, but no regrets because it got a national award."

Iconic Costumes And Enduring Legacy

Despite the hurdles, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's designs for Devdas remain iconic. From the ethereal saris worn by Madhuri Dixit to the regal attires of Shah Rukh Khan and Jackie Shroff, the costumes contributed immensely to the film's visual storytelling. Their work was widely recognised and went on to win a National Award.

Devdas, released on July 12, 2002, was not only a visual spectacle but also a commercial success.

