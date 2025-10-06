"Massive Bloodshed Will Follow": Trump Warns Israel, Hamas On Gaza Plan

US President Donald Trump on Monday urged Israel and Hamas to "move fast" on the Gaza peace plan, warning that failure to do so may lead to "massive bloodshed". His remarks came as Israel and Hamas are set to hold negotiations in Egypt later today amid hopes of a possible ceasefire.

"I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST. I will continue to monitor this centuries-old "conflict." TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE OR, MASSIVE BLOODSHED WILL FOLLOW - SOMETHING THAT NOBODY WANTS TO SEE!" Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

According to the Republican leader, there have been "positive discussions" with Hamas and other countries over the Gaza peace plan.

"There have been very positive discussions with Hamas, and Countries from all over the World (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend, to release the Hostages, end the War in Gaza but, more importantly, finally have long sought PEACE in the Middle East. These talks have been very successful, and proceeding rapidly. The technical teams will again meet Monday, in Egypt, to work through and clarify the final details,' he said.

The first phase of the Gaza peace plan is likely to focus on the release of hostages.

Hamas on Friday night accepted certain parts of Trump's Gaza peace plan, including ending the war, Israel's withdrawal, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian captives, aid and recovery efforts, and opposition to Palestinian expulsion from the territory after the US President had issued an ultimatum to the Palestinian group to accept his peace plan or face "all hell".

Trump then warned Hamas to "move quickly" and agree to a peace deal with Israel or "risk further devastation" in Gaza. It also warned Israel to stop bombing Gaza. However, hours after Trump's warning, Israel reportedly struck Gaza, killing six people. A day later, Trump claimed that Israel agreed to the initial withdrawal line, and after Hamas' confirmation, there would be a ceasefire.

What Israel PM said

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he hopes to announce the release of all hostages from Gaza "in the coming days".

"My brothers and sisters, citizens of Israel, we are on the verge of a very great achievement. This is still not final. We are working on it diligently, and I hope that in the coming days, still during the holiday of Sukkot, I will be able to announce to you the return of all our hostages, the living and the dead. At the same time, the IDF remains in the depths of the Gaza Strip and in the areas controlling it," he said in a video message in Hebrew.

Netanyahu, however, vowed to "disarm" Hamas either the "easy or the hard way". He also signalled that there would not be a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza - something Hamas has long demanded.

"Israel's military will continue to hold territories it controls in Gaza, and Hamas will be disarmed in the plan's second phase, diplomatically, or through a military path by us. You heard Trump, he will not accept additional delay. In the second phase, Hamas will be disarmed, and Gaza will be demilitarised. This will happen either diplomatically through Trump's plan or militarily by us. This will happen either the easy way or the hard way," he said.