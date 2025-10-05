"Hamas Will Be Disarmed, Easy Or Hard Way": Netanyahu Amid Gaza Talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday vowed to "disarm" Hamas either the "easy or the hard way" - a day after the Palestinian group accepted parts of US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, including to free all hostages. According to Netanyahu, the demilitarisation of Hamas would be achieved either through Trump's proposal or Israeli military action.

He also signalled that there would not be a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza - something Hamas has long demanded.

"Israel's military will continue to hold territories it controls in Gaza, and Hamas will be disarmed in the plan's second phase, diplomatically, or through a military path by us. You heard Trump, he will not accept additional delay. In the second phase, Hamas will be disarmed, and Gaza will be demilitarised. This will happen either diplomatically through Trump's plan or militarily by us. This will happen either the easy way or the hard way," Netanyahu said in a video message in Hebrew.

אחיי ואחיותיי אזרחי ישראל, אנחנו על סף הישג גדול מאוד.



זה עדיין לא סופי, אנחנו עובדים על כך במרץ, ואני מקווה בעזרת השם שבימים הקרובים, עוד במהלך חג הסוכות, אוכל לבשר לכם על השבת כל חטופינו, החיים והחללים כאחד, בפעימה אחת, כשצה"ל נשאר בעומק הרצועה ובשטחים השולטים בה. pic.twitter.com/pekpeVSCkP — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 4, 2025

The Israeli Prime Minister said that he hopes to announce the release of all hostages from Gaza "in the coming days," as Israel and Hamas prepare for talks in Egypt on Monday.

"My brothers and sisters, citizens of Israel, we are on the verge of a very great achievement. This is still not final. We are working on it diligently, and I hope that in the coming days, still during the holiday of Sukkot, I will be able to announce to you the return of all our hostages, the living and the dead. At the same time, the IDF remains in the depths of the Gaza Strip and in the areas controlling it," he said.

Hamas on Friday night accepted certain parts of Trump's Gaza peace plan, including ending the war, Israel's withdrawal, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian captives, aid and recovery efforts, and opposition to Palestinian expulsion from the territory after the Republican leader had issued an ultimatum to the Palestinian group to accept his peace plan by Sunday, 6 pm (US time) or face "all hell".

Trump then warned Hamas to "move quickly" and agree to a peace deal with Israel or "risk further devastation" in Gaza. It also warned Israel to stop bombing Gaza. However, hours after Trump's warning, Israel struck Gaza, killing six people. While one strike killed four people in a house in Gaza City, another killed two people in Khan Younis, reported the news agency Reuters.

Earlier today, the US President claimed that Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, and after Hamas confirms, there would be a ceasefire.

"After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to and shared with Hamas. When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000 YEAR CATASTROPHE. Thank you for your attention to this matter and, STAY TUNED!" he said.