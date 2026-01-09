"Worst Criminal Of Humanity": Pak Defence Minister Wants US To "Kidnap" Netanyahu

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the United States should 'kidnap' Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if they believe in humanity, just as Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was taken away.

He added that Turkey could also kidnap Netanyahu and that "Pakistanis are praying for it."

In a televised interview on Thursday, Asif described Netanyahu as the "worst criminal of humanity" and claimed that no atrocities in history match those committed against Palestinians in Gaza.

"No community has done what Israel has done to Palestinians in the last 4,000-5,000 years. He [Netanyahu] is the biggest criminal of humanity. The world has not seen a bigger criminal," Asif said.

Asif also raised the issue of penalising Netanyahu's enablers, starting with the words, “And what does the law say about those who support such criminals…” At that moment, anchor Hamid Mir interjected to call a break and cautioned that Asif's comments risked being seen as a veiled reference to Trump. Mir also added that after the break, Asif would not remain on air.

Pakistan has never recognised Israel and officially presents its ties with Iran as one of fraternity and shared regional interests.

In an interview with NDTV, Israel's ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, said the Jewish state is not comfortable with the Pakistan army participating in any Gaza force, expressing deep concern over growing links between Hamas and Pakistan-based terror groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The Israeli envoy has rejected the proposal of Pakistani military involvement in a potential International Stabilisation Force (ISF) for Gaza under Trump's Gaza plan.

When asked if Israel would be comfortable with the Pakistan Army's role in Gaza, given their links with radical terrorist organisations, the ambassador firmly replied “no”, indicating Israel's disapproval of any role by the Pakistan Army in Gaza.