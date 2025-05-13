How Pak Minister Khawaja Asif Brought Comic Relief Amid Tension On Border

The past week saw India and Pakistan exchange heavy fire after New Delhi launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack. Artillery guns screamed on the borders and the people of the two countries argued on social media. But at a polarised time such as this, many on both sides of the border were united on one subject -- the criticism of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, whose bizarre remarks provided the much-needed comic relief amid a tense, war-like situation.

Honest Admission: During an interview with Sky News on April 25, Mr Asif effectively admitted that Pakistan has been backing terrorism and accused Western powers of conveniently blaming Pakistan. "When we were fighting on their side, way back in the 80s against the Soviet Union, all these terrorists of today were wining and dining in Washington, DC," he said. To a question on whether he admits that Pakistan had a long history of backing terror, he replied, "Well, we have been doing this dirty work for the United States for three decades and the West, including Britain. That was a mistake and we suffered for that."

"Madrasas Second Line Of Defence": Speaking in Pakistan's National Assembly, Mr Asif said madrasas and their students are the country's "second line of defence". "As far as madrassas or madrassa students are concerned, there's no doubt they are our second line of defence, the youngsters studying there. When the time comes, they will be used as needed 100 per cent," he said.

The remark drew strong criticism within Pakistan. Tahira Abdullah, a human rights activist, told news agency PTI, "It damages the already perceived image of Pakistan to the world which sees the unlimited spread of religious seminaries in the country as a place where young brains are brainwashed in the name of Jihad and so-called freedom struggle."

Drone Strategy: Defence Minister Asif told the Pakistan National Assembly that its forces decided not to intercept Indian drones so that they don't give away locations of Pakistan's military installations. "Yesterday's drone attack was aimed at detecting our locations. It's a technical matter. They were not intercepted, so our locations are not leaked. When it was safe, we shot them down," he said.

The remark was seen as an attempt to cover up the inadequacy of Pakistan's air defence system, one front that India aced with its near-perfect interception of the barrage of missiles and drones fired by Pakistan all along the western sector.

"Proof On Social Media": This is arguably Mr Asif's best moment during Operation Sindoor. In an interview with CNN, he was asked to substantiate Pakistan's claim that its air force shot down five Indian fighter planes. The anchor asked the Pakistan Defence Minister, "Where is the evidence?" The reply was confident: "It's all over social media." The anchor, visibly surprised, responded, "You are the Defence Minister. The reason to talk to you today, Sir, is not to talk about content all over social media. I am asking you very specifically for the evidence." The minister failed to substantiate his claims.

Later in the interview, Mr Asif also claimed, wrongly, that India had admitted that three planes were down. The Indian Air Force has made no such admission.

Nuclear Threat? Shortly after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, Mr Asif warned of a "historic" response if Pakistan's "existence is threatened". During an interview with Pakistan's Samaa TV, the Defence Minister criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said aggression from India will draw a response that "history will remember". "If our existence is threatened, if we don't exist, nobody will," he said. The doomsday warning was widely seen as a nuclear threat and many commented that it was irresponsible for a senior minister to make such provocative remarks.

In his address to the nation yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that India will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail. "India will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail," he said.

Blast From the Past: While Mr Asif may have garnered international attention now, this is not the first time he has been under the spotlight for his off-the-cuff -- and often offensive -- remarks. In 2023, he referred to women parliamentarians of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf as "garbage". Following a massive uproar, Mr Asif came up with a bizarre defence. Speaking in the National Assembly, he said women must tolerate such offensive remarks if they talk about gender equality.

Criticism At Home: The Pakistan Defence Minister has been ridiculed at home and abroad for his irresponsible remarks. Zartaj Gul, a National Assembly member from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, said Mr Asif's attitude was "very irresponsible". "If you don't know English, don't go before international media. If you cannot defend your country, don't go, don't mock your government and your State," she said. "You say Pakistan shelters terrorists. The government has more educated people, send them," she added. On social media too, Pakistanis have slammed Mr Asif's remarks and termed them "embarrassing".