<i>Kantara Chapter 1</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Rishab Shetty's Film Is Unstoppable, Becomes Highest-Grossing Kannada Movie Of 2025

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 continues its unstoppable run at the box office, with collections soaring across languages.

The film, featuring Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in India within just three days of release.

As per figures reported by trade portal Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 55.25 crore on Saturday, taking its total domestic tally to Rs 163.1 crore.

On the same day, the Kannada version brought in Rs 14.5 crore, while the Telugu version earned Rs 11.75 crore.

The Hindi version alone contributed Rs 19 crore, followed by Rs 5.75 crore from Tamil and Rs 4.25 crore from Malayalam audiences, marking a growth of over 20 per cent.

Day 3 saw strong occupancy levels across regions. The Kannada version continued to dominate with more than 93% occupancy.

In Telugu, numbers climbed from 36.71% in the morning to 87.71% by night. The Malayalam version rose from 34.40% to 80.50%, while Tamil screenings recorded a massive jump from 37.43% to 92.50% by evening shows.

With these figures, Kantara: Chapter 1 has officially become the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2025 so far.

Early trade updates also suggest that the film has gone beyond the Rs 215 crore mark at the worldwide box office, cementing its place as one of the year's biggest hits.