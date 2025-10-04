<i>Kantara Chapter 1</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishab Shetty's Film Smashes Records, Enters Rs 100 Crore Club

Director and actor Rishab Shetty's film Kantara Chapter 1, the second installment in the Kantara franchise, has opened to a strong response at the box office.

What's Happening

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 earned Rs 45 crore on its second day, taking its India nett collection to Rs 106.85 crore.

By comparison, the first film earned around Rs 4.6 crore in its first two days.

While the original Kantara went on to collect just over Rs 400 crore worldwide, the second installment has already covered nearly a quarter of that amount within two days.

Industry analysts suggest the film could cross Rs 200 crore over the weekend.

Background

Earlier this year, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2, also a sequel to a popular War franchise, opened to Rs 110 crore in two days, placing Kantara Chapter 1 in a similar league.

However, the occupancy for Shetty's film remained consistently high throughout the day, averaging 82.31%. Morning and afternoon shows recorded occupancy of 60.03% and 90.73%, while evening and night shows filled 86.48% and 92% of seats, respectively.

The film had close to 1,500 shows in Kannada, with Bengaluru alone hosting over 950 shows, maintaining a strong average occupancy of 86%.

It also ran in over 1,000 Telugu shows and 4,683 Hindi shows, more than double the number of Hindi screenings compared to the original.

Directed by Rishab Shetty, the film stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram alongside him.

