<i>Kantara Chapter 1</i> Box Office Day 4: Rishab Shetty's Film Shows "Excellent" Hold, Mints Rs 223.25 Crore

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 set the box office on fire. On Sunday, the film collected figures close to its opening day numbers across all languages, taking the total to Rs 223.25 crore.

On Sunday, the film minted Rs 61 crore across all languages. On Thursday, it collected Rs 61.85 crore across Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Till Saturday, the film minted Rs 47.6 crore in Kannada, according to Sacnilk. The film has shown remarkable hold in the Hindi market, minting Rs 50.5 crore at the domestic box office till Saturday.

Mounted on a budget of Rs 125 crore, the film has already broken a string of records. It has emerged as the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2025 so far.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh praised the film's impressive numbers in an X post. He wrote, "#KantaraChapter1 roars back on Saturday, witnessing a solid jump over Friday, powered by glowing word of mouth. Sunday's numbers are expected to further strengthen its business, and going by current trends, a ₹70 cr extended opening weekend total looks well within reach... EXCELLENT."

About Kantara Franchise

Kantara Chapter 1 has been directed by Rishab Shetty, who shares writing credits with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru.

The film stars Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles.

Kantara Chapter 1 is the prequel to the 2022 film Kantara. The film was also directed by Rishab Shetty, who played the lead role in the original film.

Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor National Award for Kantara in 2024. The film also won the National Award in the category of Best Popular Film.

Review of Kantara Chapter 1

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 is a manic, sometimes befuddling, mix of history, myth, cinematic craft, and performative power. When the disparate components and conceits blend well, it is an undeniably compelling watch.

"At all other times, it is immersive enough to keep the audience glued to the screen in an attempt to scan and decipher the riot of colours, the grand gestures, the larger-than-life action sequences, and the portentous dialogue that have gone into the project."