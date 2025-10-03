<i>Kantara</i> Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty's Film Mints Rs 60 Crore, Lags Behind <i>KGF 2</i> By A Slight Margin

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1, a prequel to his National Award-winning film Kantara, had a stellar opening. According to early estimates by trade tracker Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 60 crore across all languages.

Breaking Down The Numbers

As per Sacnilk, the film has minted approximately Rs 19–21 crore in Hindi.

It is being touted as the biggest festival release of this year so far.

The Kannada film clashed with Dharma Productions' Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari at the box office. Headlined by Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra, the film minted Rs 9.25 crore.

The Rishab Shetty-starrer has had the second-largest opening for a Kannada film in the Hindi market, next to Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, which registered a massive Rs 54 crore nett.

Mounted on a budget of Rs 125 crore, the opening collection of Rishab Shetty's directorial sets the bar high for the film.

About Kantara Franchise

Kantara Chapter 1 has been directed by Rishab Shetty, who shares writing credits with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru.

The film stars Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles.

Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor National Award for Kantara in 2024. The film also won the National Award in the category of Best Popular Film.

Review Of Kantara Chapter 1

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 is a manic, sometimes befuddling, mix of history, myth, cinematic craft, and performative power. When the disparate components and conceits blend well, it is an undeniably compelling watch.

At all other times, it is immersive enough to keep the audience glued to the screen in an attempt to scan and decipher the riot of colours, the grand gestures, the larger-than-life action sequences, and the portentous dialogue that have gone into the project."