Pawan Kalyan Supports Rishab Shetty's <i>Kantara 1</i> Amid Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience

Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG, which had a stellar opening at the box office on September 25, faced opposition in Karnataka over ticket price hikes and politically vested motives by a certain group of people. In retaliation, Telugu audiences are opposing Rishab Shetty's Kannada film Kantara: Chapter 1 ahead of its release in Andhra Pradesh. However, the Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan doesn't want to walk the path of revenge and has issued a public statement advocating for harmony and peace.

What's Happening

Pawan Kalyan said, "Cinema, music, sports, and cultural arts have no boundaries of language, region, caste, or religion. Their core purpose is to entertain and connect people from all walks of life. It is unfortunate that some individuals, driven by personal agendas, have tried to block the screening of OG in theatres across Karnataka—just as a few other Telugu films have faced similar obstacles in the past. In response, some voices have now begun to suggest that Kannada films like Kantara should be restricted in our Telugu states. I do not support this thinking."

He added, "Art and cinema must spread joy, bridge cultures, and bring people together, not drive them apart. Every individual has the right to watch the film they love. If you don't like a film, you can choose not to watch it—but using personal hate or agendas to target films is simply unacceptable. Today, Indian cinema is being celebrated across the globe in every language. At a time like this, any attempt to confine art within regional limits must be strongly rejected. Let us support good films, wherever they come from."

What Happened In Bengaluru Over They Call Him OG

The Bangalore Pawan Kalyan Fans Association had arranged a stage and DJ setup outside Sandhya Theatre in Madiwala to celebrate the early release of the most awaited PK-starrer action flick.

According to sources, however, the celebrations were stopped after police received a tip-off, citing a lack of permission for the public event. The Madivala Police dismantled the stage. They also seized loudspeakers to prevent any disruption.

The Madivala Police registered an FIR against the organisers of the event after the incident.

In another instance, Pawan Kalyan fans gathered in the streets in many parts of Karnataka to celebrate with DJs, dancing, and fireworks. However, footage has emerged of protesters entering a festival venue, disabling the sound system, and breaking DJ equipment and camera tripods. The celebration turned into a riot.

Apart from these reasons, there is general resentment over the ticket-price hike for Pawan Kalyan's film, as the state government of Karnataka capped the ticket price at Rs 200, including single theatres and multiplexes.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty's National Award-winning Kantara: Chapter 1 will release in theatres on October 2.