An Annual Reunion of '80s Stars Looks Like This. Count The Actors

Superstars from the 1980s, including Chiranjeevi, Jackie Shroff, Venkatesh, and Revathy, came together for their annual reunion.

What's Happening

Photos from the gathering have now gone viral on social media.

Revathy shared a series of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "#classof80stillrocks An evening meeting friends we otherwise hardly meet... people we have worked with... the only group that meets over 12 years... thanks to Lissy, Hasini, Poornima, Rajkumar and Khushbu who tirelessly work towards an evening where just being together is happiness... Class of 80s ROCK!!!"

The reunion included several iconic names from both Bollywood and South Indian cinema.

Attendees this year included Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Jackie Shroff, Prabhu, Naresh, Suresh, Jayaram, Sarathkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Shobana, Khushboo, Meena Sagar, Radha, Jayasudha, Suhasini, Nadhiya, and others.

Background

In 2022, Jackie Shroff hosted the reunion in Mumbai. That year's guest list featured Chiranjeevi, Khushboo, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shobana, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Revathy, Tina Ambani, Madhoo Shah, Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Anil Kapoor, and Raj Babbar, along with other South Indian film stars such as Ramya Krishnan, Rajkumar Sethupathi, K. Bhagyaraj, Naresh, Sarathkumar, Bhanu Chander, Lissy, Poornima, Suhasini Maniratnam, Radha Nair, Saritha, Sumalatha, Ambika, and Nadhiya.

According to Hindustan Times, Chiranjeevi hosted the 10th annual reunion of '80s stars at his Hyderabad home in 2019.

"Dozens of celebs had attended that reunion. However, due to the heavy prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was not held for the last two years. This year, it was revived as the celebs met in Mumbai for their annual reunion," the report added.

