Viral Video: Amitabh Bachchan's Rs 200-Crore Bungalow Prateeksha Flooded In Mumbai Rains

It's that time of the year again when Mumbai is facing incessant rains and subsequent floods. Neither the common folk nor the high and mighty are finding it tough to deal with the heavy rain, the popular never-say-die Mumbai spirit notwithstanding.

In the middle of monsoon mayhem, a video has gone viral on social media which purportedly shows one of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows Prateeksha flooded with rain water.

The 44-second clip shows how the area leading up to the main gate of Prateeksha is waterlogged.

And, at one point in the video when the wooden gate is left open by the security personnel, one can peek inside to see that the rainwater had entered the premises of the bungalow, which Amitabh Bachchan recently gifted to his daughter, columnist and author Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

"Look, how much water has accumulated here," says the person filming the video, also quipping that Amitabh Bachchan himself came out to clear the water with a wiper.

"No matter how much money you have, even if you're worth thousands of crores, no one can escape the Mumbai rains," he further says in the clip.

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms for Mumbai and some other Maharashtra districts. The residents are advised to remain indoors and avoid going into low-lying or flood-prone areas.

A red warning has also been issued for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts.

Airlines have put out advisories for passengers, warning about delays and traffic issues due to waterlogging on several routes.

Due to heavy waterlogging in several regions multiple local train services have been cancelled for today.

