What Triptii Dimri Wants To Learn From <i>Bad Newz</i> Co-Star Vicky Kaushal

Ever since the massive success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri has skyrocketed to fame like no other. Recently, she was also in the news for replacing Deepika Padukone in Vanga's Spirit opposite Prabhas.

She is gearing up for the release of Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi, and it was during the promotions that she spoke about her Bad Newz co-star Vicky Kaushal.

What's Happening

Triptii Dimri revealed the one thing she would love to learn from Vicky Kaushal as an actor.

She told ETimes, "He's a very, very sweet and a very talented guy - and very humble. I think I'm very, very patient. I think that patience I want to learn from him."

Furthermore, she added, "He can work for 24 hours without saying a word. He's just too good. And I think I asked him one day, How do you go on and on without any complaints?"

"He's like, 'This is what I always wanted in life.' And that gave me an answer to so many things. That patience, I think, I would want," concluded the Animal actress.

About Bad Newz

The plot of the film revolves around Triptii Dimri facing Neha Dhupia's probing question about the father of her unborn child. The suggestion of a paternity test hangs in the air as scenes unfold, showcasing Vicky Kaushal and Triptii's romance.

A major plot twist unfolds as it is revealed that due to a mix-up in timelines, Triptii is unaware of the identity of her child's father. The doctor later shocks everyone by declaring it a 'once-in-a-lifetime' occurrence and reveals that both Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk are the fathers of Triptii's unborn child.

About Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, is helmed by director Shazia Iqbal. The film serves as a follow-up to the 2018 hit Dhadak, which originally featured Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor. This romantic drama delves deep into themes of identity, power, and the emotional price of love in today's world.

Dhadak 2 is backed by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Umesh Bansal, Meenu Arora, and Adar Poonawalla, under the banners of Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures.

In A Nutshell

