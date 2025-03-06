Sonal Chauhan Gears Up For A Chic Summer With Her Beach Style In Maldives

Sonal Chauhan is having the best time of her life at the beaches and we are taking notes.

Currently vacationing in the Maldives, the actress is pretty much keeping up with the fashion aesthetic as well.

The actress posted a video on Instagram that captured her fabulously fashionable moments. She gave us another chic vacay look to bookmark as she posed in a bright green bikini. She paired the plunging neckline bikini top with matching bottoms and layered her look with cheetah print pants. The loose-fitted pants are perfect to embrace the relaxed vibe of Maldives.

A chic white cap and a pair of shades were a fitting choice to complete her accessory game. Her makeup look was a signature one with dewy base, tinted lips and a fresh glow. Sonal is indeed dishing out vacay style goals with one chic look at a time.

