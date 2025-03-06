Sonam Kapoor Delivers Iconic Style In A Black Tail Coat And Floral Print Harem Pants

Sonam Kapoor looked like a million bucks as she stepped out and about in Mumbai to attend the screening of her cousin, Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan's Netflix movie, Nadaaniyan. With this sartorial outing, 39-year-old fashionista proved that she is the OG queen of dressing up amidst the Bollywood brigade of stars.

Sonam Kapoor channeled major star vibes as she strutted out on the red carpet wearing a structured black tailcoat with satin lapels, a super plunging neckline and a body-hugging fitting like none other. She teamed it with a pair of white harem pants with leaf and butterfly printed motifs all over and pair of narrow toed black flats. The mother of one was dressed head-to-toe in the Spanish luxury fashion brand, Loewe for the occasion.

Sonam's sister and celebrity stylist, Rhea Kapoor accessorized the look with a couple of chunky cocktail rings, and a pair of ear jacket style maximal silver earrings to add an effortless metallic shine to the look.

Hair stylist, Madhuri Nakhale accessorised styled Sonam's tresses into nearly side-parted waterfall waves that were left loose on her shoulders. Celebrity makeup artist, Mallika Bhat added the perfect strokes of glam to Sonam's pretty face with an overall beaming and bronzed look topped over a flawless foundation. To which she added structured brows that framed her face, a wash of chrome eyeshadow on her eyelids, a black smudged eyeliner, blushed, bronzed and highlighted cheekbones, and a nude brown matte lip colour to tie the look together to perfection.

Sonam Kapoor's Loewe wardrobe is the perfect mix of bohemian chic and black tie vibes.

