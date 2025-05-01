Kareena Kapoor Is A Vision In Trophy-Coded Black Off Shoulder Corset Gown

Kareena Kapoor is a fashionista for all seasons and she has returned to claim her sartorial throne. The Buckingham Murders actress looked like her regal self dressed to her nines wearing an off-shoulder corset gown. It honestly was yet another winning sartorial moment from her range of slay worthy closet moments.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Aces Her Selfie Game Smokey Kohl-Filled Eyes And Caramel Lips

Kareena Kapoor made jaws drop as she dolled up in a black sans shoulder gown from the shelves of the designer, Hannah Khiangte. Styled for the occasion by ace celebrity stylist, Hannah Khiangte Kareena channeled her royal persona in the all-black ensemble with white accents. The upper bodice of her gown hugged her body like a glove in a corset with vertical stitch and self button details that graduated into a structured oversized details around the waist. This flowed into ankle length strait skirt on the front and a short train at the back that followed her around. White thread-like fringe details were skirted out her off-shoulder chest design and the hemline of the garment.

Kareena kept the accessories in minimal for this look in a pair of pristine white narrow-toed Christian Louboutin heels and mini diamond studded silver hoops from Bulgari to add the much needed sparkle to the look.

Kareena's tresses were styled into a side parted salon-style blow out that gave her the volume and va-va-voom of her dreams. Makeup wise, she dolled up in a nude glam avatar a beaming complexion, beige smokey eyes, chiseled cheeks and a nude lip colour that gave her the perfect pout.

Kareena Kapoor's trophy style corset gown gets a sartorial green flag.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's White And Silver Suit Looks Easy And Perfect For A Morning Flight