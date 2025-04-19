Kareena Kapoor Aces Her Selfie Game Smokey Kohl-Filled Eyes And Caramel Lips

Kareena Kapoor has proven that is she not just the queen bee of Bollywood, but also the ultimate fashionista and beauty diva who has aged like fine wine too. The Buckingham Murders actress stayed true to her repute and dolled up in an absolutely statement glam avatar with a simple kohl and lip gloss to her rescue.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Stuns In A Green Hued Sheer Look By Tarun Tahiliani

Kareena Kapoor looked like a million bucks while she aced her selfie game during an in-transit moment in her car. The mother-of-two's beauty game of the day featured a fresh and dewy complexion with bushy brows that framed her face just right and a wash of silver skin-like highlight that added a hint of glitz to the highpoints of her face. But that wasn't all, her eye makeup look was the star of the show with a wash of brown eyeshadow swept across her eyelids, and a smokey kohl-lined eyes that adorned both her upper and lower eyelids and was smudged out for the maximal eye look. Generous coats of mascara adorned her lashes for a va-va voom effect and a super glossy caramel lip colour lent Kareena's pout the perfect colour and shine that it needed.

If Kareena's glam game was on point, then her hair game had to match steps with it. The 44-year-old actress styled her tresses into a salon style blow out with a side parting that were tucked behind her ears and worked as the perfect crowning glory for her makeup of the day.

Kareena Kapoor and her super glam selfie game gets a green flag from the beauty Gods.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Sartorially Powered Through A Cop For The Day Avatar