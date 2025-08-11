Jacqueline Fernandez's Mykonos Getaway Will Make You Add Greece To Your Travel List

Jacqueline Fernandez recently took a break from her busy schedule and flew off to Greece for a birthday getaway. The actress, who is celebrating her 40th birthday today, shared glimpses of her Mykonos stay on social media.

In a picture shared on her Instagram Stories, Jacqueline was seen sitting on a sunbed. She wore a red monokini for a relaxed day by the pool.

Jacqueline Fernandez is in Mykonos, Greece. Photo: Instagram/jacquelienefernandez

The next video captured the picturesque view from the hotel. The actress was seen soaking in the sun while half-submerged in the pool.

The travel updates for the day concluded with a picture of Jacqueline posing for the camera.

Why You Should Travel To Mykonos: 5 Things To Do There

If Mykonos has captured your heart, here are the top 5 things you can do on your next trip to the island:

1. Explore Little Venice and Mykonos Town: Wander through the maze-like streets of Mykonos Town and discover its picturesque, whitewashed houses and artisanal shops. Little Venice, with its colourful buildings set along the waterfront, is a particularly popular spot for enjoying the sunset.

2. Visit the windmills: Mykonos is known for its iconic windmills that offer breathtaking views of the sea and Little Venice. They are perfect for capturing scenic photos, especially at sunset.

3. Experience Paradise beach: For a lively atmosphere and a vibrant party scene, head to Paradise Beach. These places feature clear, turquoise waters and are lined with bars and restaurants.

4. Take a day trip to Delos: Explore the nearby island of Delos - a significant archaeological site and the mythical birthplace of Apollo and Artemis (prominent figures in Greek mythology). This historical and sacred island offers a glimpse into ancient Greek culture.

5. Go beach hopping: Mykonos boasts numerous beautiful beaches for every taste. From the serene, sheltered bay of Ornos to the dynamic party scene at Paradise Beach, you can find a beach to suit your preferences for relaxation or excitement.