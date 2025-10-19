Jacqueline Fernandez's One-Week Weight Loss Fix Might Surprise You

Bollywood star and fitness enthusiast Jacqueline Fernandez is among the fittest actors in the industry. Recently, she revealed the secret that helps her stay in shape and lose weight.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Weight Loss Secret

In a conversation with Curly Tales, the Housefull 5 actor opened up about her effective weight-loss method. Jacqueline shared that she relies on intermittent fasting whenever she needs to shed a few kilos.

"I rely a lot on intermittent fasting when I really need to shed weight. I might have my dinner as early as 4 or 5 PM, and then I won't eat anything for the rest of the night. I sleep and wake up the next day, having my first meal around 10 or 11 AM," she told the publication.

She added that intermittent fasting helps her get back in shape and gives visible results within a week.

Along with intermittent fasting, Jacqueline practises yoga every morning - a habit she says she developed after moving to India.

What Is Intermittent Fasting?

Intermittent Fasting (IF) is an eating pattern where a person alternates between periods of fasting and eating, according to Healthline. This timing-based approach includes several variations. One of the most common methods is the 16:8 plan, which involves a 16-hour fast followed by an 8-hour eating window. Other approaches include the 5:2 diet, alternate-day fasting, and more.

Studies have found that intermittent fasting can help you lose weight by regulating your metabolic rate. It can be included it any weight loss regime as long as you don't suffer from an underlying disease.