Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Oral Hygiene Secrets, Plus Detox Water Recipe

Jacqueline Fernandez is an actor and a fitness enthusiast. She focuses on her weight training routine and eats healthily. But does the wellness regimen end here? No. It is not just about exercising and eating right, but goes beyond it when you consider overall well-being.

What about oral hygiene? It is one of the most crucial aspects of your health and can unravel many underlying issues. Being a public personality and an actor, it is customary that the Housefull 5 actor ensures that her mouth stays fresh, her teeth are strong, and she does not have any signs of bad breath, stains, or cavities.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Oral Hygiene Routine

For many people, oral hygiene ends with brushing teeth, but for Jacqueline Fernandez, the routine is a bit extended with a few simple steps. Apart from brushing her teeth, the actor also does oil pulling for 5 minutes.

"The first thing I do in the morning is focus on my oral hygiene, and it has a few steps to it. It is not just about brushing teeth," she said in an interview with Curly Tales.

While explaining what goes in the oil pulling blend, she mentioned that the mixture includes coconut oil, cloves, and a few herbs. "It is a great way to detoxify your mouth," she added. She also said that oil pulling strengthens and cleanses the mouth area, which (she gestured with her hands) is connected with the gut and stomach.

She also said that it is essential to take care of your oral hygiene becuase microbiomes of the mouth and gut are related.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Detox Water Recipe

Jacqueline Fernandez is particular about her morning routine. It is not just yoga and oral hygiene, but she is also mindful of hydrating her body, and she shared a special recipe of detox water with the publication.

In the video, she showcased a transparent glass bottle with a cold concoction. It included lemon juice, water, some mint leaves, and salt. She added that one can add different kinds of salt, including Himalayan salt or sea salt.

The actor explained that she drinks it first thing in the morning to achieve her daily hydration goals. Fernandez added that the blend is rich in minerals and electrolytes, so it also adds to your overall well-being. While she tries to drink a litre of this in the morning. If she can't finish the detox water in one go, she sips through it while doing yoga.

What Is Oil Pulling?

Oil pulling is an old Ayurvedic practice that includes preparing a blend with any kind of edible oil and swishing it in your mouth for at least 15-20 minutes before spitting it out. If you don't want to add anything to the oil, you can simply use coconut oil, sesame oil, or sunflower oil.

Not only does this exercise improve oral hygiene, but it is also

believed to be beneficial in removing bacterial and plaque buildup. But one must note that it is not a substitute for brushing and flossing. It is an additional step to improving your oral health.

Also Read | Rs 1.1 Lakh Per Kg For Diwali Mithai? Why These Gold-Plated Sweets By A Jaipur Store Cost So Much